U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Michael Eaton and Capt. Daniel Murphy, both with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, exit the range after an intramural pistol competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2024. The multi-day competition developed pistol marksmanship, exercised technical and tactical proficiency, and improved skills and confidence with the M18 service pistol. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 21:47 Photo ID: 8438627 VIRIN: 240523-M-XI993-2018 Resolution: 4740x2989 Size: 1.32 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pistol Competition [Image 21 of 21], by 1LT Samuel Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.