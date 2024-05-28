U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Daniel Murphy, the fires planner for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, displays an empty chamber after an intramural pistol competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2024. The multi-day competition developed pistol marksmanship, exercised technical and tactical proficiency, and improved skills and confidence with the M18 service pistol. Murphy is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 21:47 Photo ID: 8438625 VIRIN: 240523-M-XI993-2017 Resolution: 3359x3237 Size: 756.8 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pistol Competition [Image 21 of 21], by 1LT Samuel Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.