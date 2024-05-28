U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew Sampson, a fires support system operator with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, observes a timed shooting drill during an intramural pistol competition at Camp Hansen Pistol Range, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2024. The multi-day competition developed pistol marksmanship, exercised technical and tactical proficiency, and improved skills and confidence with the M18 service pistol. Sampson is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

