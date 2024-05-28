U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Daniel Murphy, the fires planner for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, completes a timed shooting drill during an intramural pistol competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2024. The multi-day competition developed pistol marksmanship, exercised technical and tactical proficiency, and improved skills and confidence with the M18 service pistol. Murphy is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 21:47
|Photo ID:
|8438622
|VIRIN:
|240523-M-XI993-2014
|Resolution:
|4593x3425
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pistol Competition [Image 21 of 21], by 1LT Samuel Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
