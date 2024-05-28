U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Daniel Murphy, the fires planner for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, completes a timed shooting drill during an intramural pistol competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2024. The multi-day competition developed pistol marksmanship, exercised technical and tactical proficiency, and improved skills and confidence with the M18 service pistol. Murphy is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 21:47 Photo ID: 8438622 VIRIN: 240523-M-XI993-2014 Resolution: 4593x3425 Size: 1.34 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pistol Competition [Image 21 of 21], by 1LT Samuel Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.