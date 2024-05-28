Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 9 of 9]

    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Phuchung Nguyen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Representatives from the Office of the Secretary of Defense enter an ordnance storage facility during a tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 23, 2024. During this visit, members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense responsible for plans and posture policy spoke with leaders across the installation to better understand the air station’s capabilities and plans for the near future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Phuchung Nguyen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 21:16
    Photo ID: 8438542
    VIRIN: 240523-M-DL962-5534
    Resolution: 1115x1673
    Size: 346.23 KB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Phuchung Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    pentagon
    capabilities
    Marines
    readiness
    distinguished visitor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT