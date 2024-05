Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni

Representatives from the Office of the Secretary of Defense and leadership from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni meet with Capt. Sean O’Brien, the MCAS Iwakuni ordnance officer, and an Illinois native, to view ordnance storage facilities at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 23, 2024. During this visit, members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense responsible for plans and posture policy spoke with leaders across the installation to better understand the air station’s capabilities and plans for the near future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Phuchung Nguyen)

