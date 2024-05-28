Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 5 of 9]

    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Phuchung Nguyen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    From left, Dr. Dorothy Ohl, the principal director for plans and posture in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jacqueline Lopez, the officer-in-charge of Naval Family Branch Clinic Iwakuni, and a Texas native, and Joseph Michaels, a policy advisor with the Office of the Secretary of Defense, listen as a Sailor explains his role at the clinic during a tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 23, 2024. During this visit, members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense responsible for plans and posture policy spoke with leaders across the installation to better understand the air station’s capabilities and plans for the near future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Phuchung Nguyen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 21:16
    Photo ID: 8438538
    VIRIN: 240523-M-DL962-1584
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Phuchung Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    pentagon
    capabilities
    Marines
    readiness
    distinguished visitor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT