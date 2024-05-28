Staff under the Secretary of Defense visit MCAS Iwakuni

Dr. Dorothy Ohl, the principal director for plans and posture in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, takes notes during a meeting with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni leadership at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 23, 2024. During this visit, members of the Office of the Secretary of Defense responsible for plans and posture policy spoke with leaders across the installation to better understand the air station’s capabilities and plans for the near future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Phuchung Nguyen)

