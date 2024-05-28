Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week 2024: 374th SFS and JASDF compete in Fire Team Challenge

    Police Week 2024: 374th SFS and JASDF compete in Fire Team Challenge

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A team of 374th Security Forces Squadron Airmen run to the finish line carrying a mannequin during National Police Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2024. The 374th SFS honored National Police Week with a memorial ruck, team sports, K-9 demonstrations and a static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

