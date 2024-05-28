U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dorrean Starks, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, jumps over a barricade during National Police Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2024. The 374th SFS honored National Police Week with a memorial ruck, team sports, K-9 demonstrations and a static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 21:06 Photo ID: 8438485 VIRIN: 240515-F-PJ020-2743 Resolution: 5536x3683 Size: 2 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Police Week 2024: 374th SFS and JASDF compete in Fire Team Challenge [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.