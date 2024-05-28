Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Police Week 2024: 374th SFS and JASDF compete in Fire Team Challenge [Image 6 of 7]

    Police Week 2024: 374th SFS and JASDF compete in Fire Team Challenge

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dorrean Starks, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, jumps over a barricade during National Police Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2024. The 374th SFS honored National Police Week with a memorial ruck, team sports, K-9 demonstrations and a static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 21:06
    Photo ID: 8438485
    VIRIN: 240515-F-PJ020-2743
    Resolution: 5536x3683
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week 2024: 374th SFS and JASDF compete in Fire Team Challenge [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Police Week 2024: 374th SFS and JASDF compete in Fire Team Challenge
    Police Week 2024: 374th SFS and JASDF compete in Fire Team Challenge
    Police Week 2024: 374th SFS and JASDF compete in Fire Team Challenge
    Police Week 2024: 374th SFS and JASDF compete in Fire Team Challenge
    Police Week 2024: 374th SFS and JASDF compete in Fire Team Challenge
    Police Week 2024: 374th SFS and JASDF compete in Fire Team Challenge
    Police Week 2024: 374th SFS and JASDF compete in Fire Team Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    TAGS

    police
    K-9
    police week
    374 AW
    374th SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT