Police Week 2024: 374th SFS and JASDF compete in Fire Team Challenge

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Fitzgerald, 374th Security Forces Squadron Yokota schools resource officer, secures a tourniquet during National Police Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2024. TCCC teaches personnel life-saving procedures for preventable deaths while on-duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
