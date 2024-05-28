Police Week 2024: 374th SFS and JASDF compete in Fire Team Challenge

A team of Japan Air Self-Defense Force members lift ammunition cartons during National Police Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2024. JAGSDF joined the 374th Security Forces Squadron in the fire team challenge competition where teams ran, jumped over barricades, participated in combatives and performed tactical combat casualty care against the clock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

