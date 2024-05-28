Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bradenton, Florida Native Serves aboard USS Ralph Johnson

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240518-N-HT008-1005 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2024) Seaman Ethan Goelz, from Bradenton,Florida, poses for a photo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the North Pacific Ocean, May 18. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bradenton, Florida Native Serves aboard USS Ralph Johnson, by SN Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

