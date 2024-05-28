Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Band Senior Chiefs Pinning Ceremony [Image 11 of 14]

    US Navy Band Senior Chiefs Pinning Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240529-N-SJ665-1011 WASHINGTON (May 29, 2024) Senior Chief Musician Jesse King, Albany, N.Y., takes a family photo at the Senior Chief pinning ceremony. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 18:16
    VIRIN: 240529-N-SJ665-1011
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
