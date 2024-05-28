240529-N-SJ665-1008 Rockville, MD (May 29, 2024) Senior Chief Musician Jonathon Yanik, Simmsbury, Conn., gets his new Senior Chief Petty Officer pins put on by his family.(U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 18:16
|Photo ID:
|8438209
|VIRIN:
|240529-N-SJ665-1008
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|8.83 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Band Senior Chiefs Pinning Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
