240529-N-SJ665-1006 WASHINGTON (May 29, 2024) Senior Chief Musician Emily Madsen, Reston, Va., gets her new Senior Chief Petty Officer pins put on by her family. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 18:16 Photo ID: 8438207 VIRIN: 240529-N-SJ665-1006 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 8.51 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Navy Band Senior Chiefs Pinning Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.