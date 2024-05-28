240529-N-SJ665-1005 WASHINGTON (May 29, 2024) Senior Chief Musician Jason Ayoub, Allen, Tex., gets his new Senior Chief Petty Officer pins put on by his family. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US This work, US Navy Band Senior Chiefs Pinning Ceremony, by PO1 Seth Johnson