240529-N-SJ665-1001 WASHINGTON (May 29, 2024) Captain Ken Collins, Reno, Nevada, congratulates Senior Chief Musician Jesse King, Albany, N.Y., on his promotion to Senior Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy Band. The Navy promotes new Senior Chief Musicians every year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 18:16 Photo ID: 8438202 VIRIN: 240529-N-SJ665-1001 Resolution: 6752x4506 Size: 7.2 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Navy Band Senior Chiefs Pinning Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.