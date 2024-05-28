The Daisy Mountain Veteran's Council hosted their annual Memory Day Ceremony, “A DAY OF REMEMBRANCE” , in Anthem Arizona, May 27th, 2024. Sergeant First Class Brody De Armas, a recruiter with US Army Anthem Recruiting Station performed the ceremonial POW/MIA table set up. Photo credit, Christopher "Boats" Oshana
This work, Anthem Veteran's Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
