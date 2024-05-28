The Daisy Mountain Veteran's Council hosted their annual Memory Day Ceremony, “A DAY OF REMEMBRANCE” , in Anthem Arizona on May 27th, 2024. Sergeant First Class Brody De Armas, a recruiter with US Army Anthem Recruiting Station performed the ceremonial POW/MIA table set up. Photo credit, Christopher "Boats" Oshana

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 18:08 Photo ID: 8438192 VIRIN: 240527-D-WL684-1690 Resolution: 1280x853 Size: 266.94 KB Location: ANTHEM, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Anthem Veteran's Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.