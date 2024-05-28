Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anthem Veteran's Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Anthem Veteran's Memorial Day Ceremony

    ANTHEM, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Gabriel Betancourt 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    The Daisy Mountain Veteran's Council hosted their annual Memory Day Ceremony, “A DAY OF REMEMBRANCE” , in Anthem Arizona on May 27th, 2024. Sergeant First Class Brody De Armas, a recruiter with US Army Anthem Recruiting Station performed the ceremonial POW/MIA table set up. Photo credit, Christopher "Boats" Oshana

