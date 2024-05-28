Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation

Members of the Fort McCoy rail operations team prepare Army locomotives May 6, 2024, for a rail movement. Fort McCoy is one of a small number of Army installations where Army locomotives are present. For the many decades of Fort McCoy’s existence, the capability to transport cargo and equipment to and from the installation by rail has always been there. During World War II, for example, the railroad at Fort McCoy was one of the main forms of transportation for bringing troops in for training and home after the war as well as moving cargo and equipment in and out of the installation. And as rail operations continue in the future at the installation, officials with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center that manage Fort McCoy rail operations said they welcome each and every opportunity to demonstrate the capability. They said rail is one of the post's strategic transportation missions, and regular rail movements allow the installation to exercise that capability. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

