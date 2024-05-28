Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation [Image 24 of 26]

    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Fort McCoy rail operations team prepare Army locomotives May 6, 2024, for a rail movement. Fort McCoy is one of a small number of Army installations where Army locomotives are present. For the many decades of Fort McCoy’s existence, the capability to transport cargo and equipment to and from the installation by rail has always been there. During World War II, for example, the railroad at Fort McCoy was one of the main forms of transportation for bringing troops in for training and home after the war as well as moving cargo and equipment in and out of the installation. And as rail operations continue in the future at the installation, officials with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center that manage Fort McCoy rail operations said they welcome each and every opportunity to demonstrate the capability. They said rail is one of the post's strategic transportation missions, and regular rail movements allow the installation to exercise that capability. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 18:05
    Photo ID: 8438186
    VIRIN: 240506-A-OK556-3783
    Resolution: 3837x2493
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation [Image 26 of 26], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation
    Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team key ‘driver’ for successful rail movements at installation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    rail operations
    Army rail operations
    Army rail locomotive
    Fort McCoy rail capability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT