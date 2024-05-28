Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow hosts 72 ISR senior leaders, AETC Adjunct Instructor Program kicks off [Image 5 of 5]

    Goodfellow hosts 72 ISR senior leaders, AETC Adjunct Instructor Program kicks off

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    More than 40 U.S. Air Force senior leaders across the ISR enterprise came to Goodfellow Air Force Base during Visit-A-Palooza, April 30 through May 2, 2024. This opportunity allowed senior leaders to gain firsthand insight into the advancements made since attending the training school to better understand trainees' capabilities as they enter the operational workforce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 14:42
    Photo ID: 8437686
    VIRIN: 240502-F-SA938-1266
    Resolution: 2375x2936
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow hosts 72 ISR senior leaders, AETC Adjunct Instructor Program kicks off [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    Training, ISR, Air Force, JADE FORGE, GPC\

