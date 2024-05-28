Goodfellow hosts 72 ISR senior leaders, AETC Adjunct Instructor Program kicks off

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Renane Niemczyk, 313th Training Squadron contingency intelligence network section chief, briefs Visit-A-Palooza attendees on how the Joint All-Domain Expeditionary, Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise training site hosts training operations for current classes and future plans of expansion during Visit-A-Palooza, Goodfellow Air Force Base, May 2, 2024. Visit-A-Palooza brought 72 leaders from more than 40 units across the ISR enterprise to experience training operations the 17th Training Group has to offer students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

