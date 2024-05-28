Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow hosts 72 ISR senior leaders, AETC Adjunct Instructor Program kicks off [Image 4 of 5]

    Goodfellow hosts 72 ISR senior leaders, AETC Adjunct Instructor Program kicks off

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Renane Niemczyk, 313th Training Squadron contingency intelligence network section chief, briefs Visit-A-Palooza attendees on how the Joint All-Domain Expeditionary, Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise training site hosts training operations for current classes and future plans of expansion during Visit-A-Palooza, Goodfellow Air Force Base, May 2, 2024. Visit-A-Palooza brought 72 leaders from more than 40 units across the ISR enterprise to experience training operations the 17th Training Group has to offer students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 14:42
    Photo ID: 8437680
    VIRIN: 240502-F-SA938-1304
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow hosts 72 ISR senior leaders, AETC Adjunct Instructor Program kicks off [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

