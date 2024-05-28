Goodfellow hosts 72 ISR senior leaders, AETC Adjunct Instructor Program kicks off

U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Perry, 313th Training Squadron director of operations, briefs Visit-A-Palooza attendees on the current state of operations at the Joint All-Domain Expeditionary, Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise training site, Goodfellow Air Force Base, May 2, 2024. The 17th Training Group welcomed senior leaders from across the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance as well as Cybersecurity career fields to take a look at the current state of training, April 30 through May 2, providing attendees the opportunity to see the advancements made in intelligence training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

