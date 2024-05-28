Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow hosts 72 ISR senior leaders, AETC Adjunct Instructor Program kicks off [Image 3 of 5]

    Goodfellow hosts 72 ISR senior leaders, AETC Adjunct Instructor Program kicks off

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Perry, 313th Training Squadron director of operations, briefs Visit-A-Palooza attendees on the current state of operations at the Joint All-Domain Expeditionary, Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise training site, Goodfellow Air Force Base, May 2, 2024. The 17th Training Group welcomed senior leaders from across the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance as well as Cybersecurity career fields to take a look at the current state of training, April 30 through May 2, providing attendees the opportunity to see the advancements made in intelligence training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 14:42
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow hosts 72 ISR senior leaders, AETC Adjunct Instructor Program kicks off [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

