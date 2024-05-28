Over 70 Child and Youth Services (CYS) employees gathered at the Community Club on May 24 to conduct professional development workshops and to receive recognition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 14:42 Photo ID: 8437668 VIRIN: 240522-A-cc868-1001 Resolution: 1600x900 Size: 357.36 KB Location: PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Buchanan CYS workforce enables combat readiness [Image 8 of 8], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.