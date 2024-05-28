Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Maintenance Group hosts a 5K for mental health awareness [Image 4 of 4]

    3rd Maintenance Group hosts a 5K for mental health awareness

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Airman Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grant Lauterback, Senior Airman William Johnson and Staff Sgt. William Painter, Airmen assigned to the 3rd Maintenance Group, gather after the 3rd MXG Mental Health Awareness 5K run at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 23, 2024. Lauterback, Johnson, and Painter placed top three in the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 14:41
    Photo ID: 8437660
    VIRIN: 240523-F-LX394-1081
    Resolution: 7816x5211
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Maintenance Group hosts a 5K for mental health awareness [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Maintenance Group hosts a 5K for mental health awareness
    3rd Maintenance Group hosts a 5K for mental health awareness
    3rd Maintenance Group hosts a 5K for mental health awareness
    3rd Maintenance Group hosts a 5K for mental health awareness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    JBER
    mental health awareness
    3MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT