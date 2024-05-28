Participants from the 3rd Maintenance Group gather after running a 5K to raise awareness for maintainers’ mental health at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 23, 2024. JBER supporting agencies such as True North, Chaplains and Primary Care providers engaged with the 3rd MXG Airmen to discuss available support services to address mental health challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 14:41
|Photo ID:
|8437658
|VIRIN:
|240523-F-LX394-1080
|Resolution:
|7151x4767
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Maintenance Group hosts a 5K for mental health awareness [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
