3rd Maintenance Group hosts a 5K for mental health awareness

True North embedded health providers (from left) Michael Burpee, assigned to the 525th Fighter Generation Squadron; Olivia Chen, assigned to the 3rd Munitions Squadron; Maddy, therapy dog; Wilma Harpole, assigned to the 703rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; and Irene Beals, assigned to the 3rd Maintenance Group, gather in support to Airmen on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 23, 2024. Representatives from True North came to support the 3rd MXG mental health awareness 5K run to raise awareness of mental health within the maintainer career field. The purpose of the 5K was to allow conversation and a proactive approach to 3rd Wing maintainer’s mental and physical health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)

