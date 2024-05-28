3rd Maintenance Group hosts a 5K for mental health awareness

Airmen of the 3rd Maintenance Group take part in the 3rd MXG mental health awareness 5K run to raise awareness for mental health within the maintainer career field on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 23, 2024. The 5K promoted conversation and a proactive approach to maintainers’ mental and physical health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)

