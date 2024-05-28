Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Maintenance Group hosts a 5K for mental health awareness [Image 1 of 4]

    3rd Maintenance Group hosts a 5K for mental health awareness

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Airman Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Airmen of the 3rd Maintenance Group take part in the 3rd MXG mental health awareness 5K run to raise awareness for mental health within the maintainer career field on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 23, 2024. The 5K promoted conversation and a proactive approach to maintainers’ mental and physical health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Alaska
    JBER
    mental health awareness
    3MXG

