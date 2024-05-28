Goodfellow hosts 72 ISR senior leaders, AETC Adjunct Instructor Program kicks off

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brad Hyatt, 94th Intelligence Squadron commander, interacts with virtual reality training equipment at the 17th Training Support Squadron’s Instructional Technology Unit during Visit-A-Palooza, Goodfellow Air Force Base, April 30, 2024. Visit-A-Palooza brought 72 leaders from more than 40 units across the ISR enterprise to experience training operations the 17th Training Group has to offer students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

