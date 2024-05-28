Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Wing honors Col. Spear on his final flight [Image 4 of 4]

    49th Wing honors Col. Spear on his final flight

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, celebrates his fini-flight at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 13, 2024. The final flight, also known as the fini-flight, is a tradition that marks the departure of a pilot from their last flight in an aircraft and commemorates the pilot’s career accomplishments and successful final mission. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    This work, 49th Wing honors Col. Spear on his final flight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holloman
    Final Flight
    Fini-flight
    49th Wing

