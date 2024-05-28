49th Wing honors Col. Spear on his final flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, celebrates his fini-flight at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 13, 2024. The final flight, also known as the fini-flight, is a tradition that marks the departure of a pilot from their last flight in an aircraft and commemorates the pilot’s career accomplishments and successful final mission. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

