U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, celebrates his fini-flight at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 13, 2024. The final flight, also known as the fini-flight, is a tradition that marks the departure of a pilot from their last flight in an aircraft and commemorates the pilot’s career accomplishments and successful final mission. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 14:39
|Photo ID:
|8437637
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-MF417-1233
|Resolution:
|7626x5084
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th Wing honors Col. Spear on his final flight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
