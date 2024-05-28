49th Wing honors Col. Spear on his final flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, left, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Amari Ford, 314th Fighter Squadron aviation resource management apprentice, after his final flight at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 13, 2024. Spears served for two years at Holloman as the 49th Wing and installation commander, building combat aircrew and leading Airmen who will play a vital role U.S. Air Force combat aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

