49th Wing honors Col. Spear on his final flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, left, is sprayed with water by his son after his fini-flight at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 13, 2024. The tradition known as the final flight or fini-flight, signifies a pilot's retirement from their unit or their last flight in an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

