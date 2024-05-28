U.S. Air Force Capt. Melanie “MACH” Kluesner, F-35A Demonstration Team pilot and commander conducts air-to-air refueling on the way back to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 28, 2024. The F-35 Demo Team consists of approximately 15 total Airmen to include the pilot and commander, pilot safety observer, superintendent, team chief, maintenance Airmen, aircrew flight equipment specialists, and public affairs personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 12:00
|Photo ID:
|8437240
|VIRIN:
|240528-F-LY743-4652
|Resolution:
|3273x2182
|Size:
|585.27 KB
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS
