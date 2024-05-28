Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach [Image 12 of 14]

    F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach

    MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus  

    F-35A Demo Team

    A P-51 Mustang flies in formation with Capt. Melanie “MACH” Kluesner, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, during the Air and Sea Air Show over Miami Beach, Florida, May 25, 2024. The F-35A Demonstration Team routinely flies in formation with historic aircraft from past conflicts in "heritage flights" performances at airshows, showcasing the past, present, and future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 12:00
    Photo ID: 8437238
    VIRIN: 240525-F-LY743-4665
    Resolution: 3302x4953
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach
    F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach
    F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach
    F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach
    F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach
    F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach
    F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach
    F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach
    F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach
    F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach
    F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach
    F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach
    F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach
    F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Refueling
    Aerial Photography
    F-35A
    F-35A Demonstration Team
    Air and Sea Air Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT