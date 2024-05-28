F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach

A P-51 Mustang flies in formation with Capt. Melanie “MACH” Kluesner, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, during the Air and Sea Air Show over Miami Beach, Florida, May 25, 2024. The F-35A Demonstration Team routinely flies in formation with historic aircraft from past conflicts in "heritage flights" performances at airshows, showcasing the past, present, and future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

