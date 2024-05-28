F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs at the Air and Sea Air Show over Miami Beach, Florida, May 25. 2024. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 12:00
|Photo ID:
|8437236
|VIRIN:
|240525-F-LY743-4662
|Resolution:
|2373x3560
|Size:
|560.52 KB
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
