    F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach [Image 7 of 14]

    F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach

    MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus  

    F-35A Demo Team

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs at the Air and Sea Air Show over Miami Beach, Florida, May 25. 2024. The F-35 Demo Team consists of approximately 15 total Airmen to include the pilot and commander, pilot safety observer, superintendent, team chief, maintenance Airmen, aircrew flight equipment specialists, and public affairs personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 12:00
    Photo ID: 8437233
    VIRIN: 240525-F-LY743-4661
    Resolution: 2641x3961
    Size: 692.82 KB
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Refueling
    Aerial Photography
    F-35A
    F-35A Demonstration Team
    Air and Sea Air Show

