Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, fly in formation on the way to perform at the Air and Sea Air Show in Miami, Florida, May 20, 2024. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 12:00 Photo ID: 8437232 VIRIN: 240520-F-LY743-4649 Resolution: 2111x3166 Size: 627.96 KB Location: MIAMI BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.