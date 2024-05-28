F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach

Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, fly in formation on the way to perform at the Air and Sea Air Show in Miami, Florida, May 20, 2024. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
