F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs at the Air and Sea Air Show over Miami Beach, Florida, May 25. 2024. The F-35 Demo Team consists of approximately 15 total Airmen to include the pilot and commander, pilot safety observer, superintendent, team chief, maintenance Airmen, aircrew flight equipment specialists, and public affairs personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

