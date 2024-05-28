F-35A Demo Team at Miami Beach

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle “SLA” Yox, F-35A Demonstration Team pilot safety observer, conducts air-to-air refueling on the way to the Air and Sea Air Show in Miami, Florida, May 20,2025. The F-35 Demo Team consists of approximately 15 total Airmen to include the pilot and commander, pilot safety observer, superintendent, team chief, maintenance Airmen, aircrew flight equipment specialists, and public affairs personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

