Echo Company TCCC Evaluation

Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, execute the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) testing on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 24, 2024.



Developed to teach life-saving techniques that provide efficient trauma response care on the battlefield, TCCC consists of methods such as how to apply a tourniquet, pack open wounds, apply chest seals, and maneuvering another person into the recovery position.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

