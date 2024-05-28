Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company TCCC Evaluation [Image 10 of 10]

    Echo Company TCCC Evaluation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, execute the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) testing on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 24, 2024.

    Developed to teach life-saving techniques that provide efficient trauma response care on the battlefield, TCCC consists of methods such as how to apply a tourniquet, pack open wounds, apply chest seals, and maneuvering another person into the recovery position.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

