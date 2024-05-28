Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    military working dog competition [Image 3 of 9]

    military working dog competition

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.            

    96th Test Wing

    Staff Sgt. Austin Dragoo and Military Working Dog Bob, 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, moves through an obstacle course during a K-9 skills competition May 16, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base. Approximately 20 teams from Air Force, Army and local law enforcement participated in competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 10:29
    Photo ID: 8436897
    VIRIN: 240516-F-OC707-5005
    Resolution: 3000x2228
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, military working dog competition [Image 9 of 9], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mwd
    eglin
    security forces
    k9
    police week

