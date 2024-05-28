Petty Officer 2nd Class Katzumy Rodriguez-Gonzalez and her dog, TTyke, Naval Air Station Pensacola, over an obstacle during a K-9 skills competition May 16, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Approximately 20 teams from Air Force, Army and local law enforcement participated in competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 10:29
|Photo ID:
|8436882
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-OC707-5001
|Resolution:
|3000x2192
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, military working dog competition [Image 9 of 9], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
