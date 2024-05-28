Maj. Gen. Eugene LeBoeuf, United States Army Reserve Command Deputy Commanding General, and Brig. Gen. Lance Calvert, United States Army Reserve Command Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, joined Maj. Gen. Joseph Marsiglia, Commanding General, 3D Medical Command Deployment Support, for the final briefing of the Organizational Inspection program event for 3D Medical Command at the Gillem Enclave in Atlanta, Georgia, on 23 May, 2024. MG LeBoeuf and BG Calvert heard reports from all the major operational and administrative areas within the command, covering their performance in doctrinal skills and areas they could improve.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 10:19 Photo ID: 8436860 VIRIN: 240523-A-PE356-1003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.83 MB Location: GILLEM ENCLAVE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARC Finds Success when Inspecting 3D Medical Command [Image 3 of 3], by LTC Eric Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.