    USARC Finds Success when Inspecting 3D Medical Command [Image 1 of 3]

    USARC Finds Success when Inspecting 3D Medical Command

    GILLEM ENCLAVE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Eric Young 

    3d Medical Command Deployment Support

    Maj. Gen. Eugene LeBoeuf, United States Army Reserve Command Deputy Commanding General, and Brig. Gen. Lance Calvert, United States Army Reserve Command Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, joined Maj. Gen. Joseph Marsiglia, Commanding General, 3D Medical Command Deployment Support, for the final briefing of the Organizational Inspection program event for 3D Medical Command at the Gillem Enclave in Atlanta, Georgia, on 23 May, 2024. MG LeBoeuf and BG Calvert heard reports from all the major operational and administrative areas within the command, covering their performance in doctrinal skills and areas they could improve.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 10:19
    Photo ID: 8436859
    VIRIN: 240523-A-PE356-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.51 MB
    Location: GILLEM ENCLAVE, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARC Finds Success when Inspecting 3D Medical Command [Image 3 of 3], by LTC Eric Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

