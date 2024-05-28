Soldier Reenlists During D-Day 79

Spc. Nathan Bemis greets Jack Hamlin, a World War II veteran, following Sgt. Wilson Alvarado's reenlistment on Omaha Beach during D-Day 79. Alvarado was able to reenlist alongside two World War II veterans and Soldiers assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 09:58
|Location:
|OMAHA BEACH, FR
