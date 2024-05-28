Master Sgt. Chad Touchet renders a salute alongside a World War II veteran during Sgt. Wilson Alvarado reenlistment on Omaha Beach during D-Day 79. Alvarado was able to reenlist alongside two World War II veterans and Soldiers assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 09:58
|Photo ID:
|8436785
|VIRIN:
|230603-A-HJ939-6975
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.19 MB
|Location:
|OMAHA BEACH, FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier Reenlists During D-Day 79 [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS
