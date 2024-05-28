Master Sgt. Chad Touchet renders a salute alongside a World War II veteran during Sgt. Wilson Alvarado reenlistment on Omaha Beach during D-Day 79. Alvarado was able to reenlist alongside two World War II veterans and Soldiers assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 09:58 Photo ID: 8436785 VIRIN: 230603-A-HJ939-6975 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.19 MB Location: OMAHA BEACH, FR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier Reenlists During D-Day 79 [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.