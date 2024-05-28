Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier Reenlists During D-Day 79 [Image 5 of 6]

    Soldier Reenlists During D-Day 79

    OMAHA BEACH, FRANCE

    03.06.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Master Sgt. Chad Touchet renders a salute alongside a World War II veteran during Sgt. Wilson Alvarado reenlistment on Omaha Beach during D-Day 79. Alvarado was able to reenlist alongside two World War II veterans and Soldiers assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 09:58
    Photo ID: 8436785
    VIRIN: 230603-A-HJ939-6975
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.19 MB
    Location: OMAHA BEACH, FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Reenlists During D-Day 79 [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier Reenlists During D-Day 79
    Soldier Reenlists During D-Day 79
    Soldier Reenlists During D-Day 79
    Soldier Reenlists During D-Day 79
    Soldier Reenlists During D-Day 79
    Soldier Reenlists During D-Day 79

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT