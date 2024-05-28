Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 08:59 Photo ID: 8436618 VIRIN: 240521-D-CW293-1098 Resolution: 6240x3512 Size: 9.01 MB Location: FONTANA, WI, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USMEPCOM Hosts Testing Symposium [Image 2 of 2], by Ashley Toomey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.